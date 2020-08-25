Demand at food banks surge as donations plummet

SEATTLE — The food insecurity crisis has only gotten worse since the onset of the pandemic. With more people out of work, food banks are seeing increased demand even as donations have fallen by 70%. In this interview, Washington's Frist Lady Trudi Inslee explains how the WA Food Fund is helping keep food banks and pantries stocked.
Watch Angela's full conversation with Trudi here:
