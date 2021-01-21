How to Begin your Anti-Racism Journey

SEATTLE — For many of us, 2020 was a time of great awakening to the prevalence of systemic racism in our culture and want to focus on keeping these issues front and center for ourselves in 2021. We've heard the term "anti-racist" a lot, but what does it mean? How is it different that simply being "not-racist"? How to we get started to making anti-racism a part of who we are?
We asked Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion trainer and consultant Lindsey T. H. Jackson for guidance on how to get started.
Three Steps to Begin Your Anti-racism Journey
- Begin with your own liberation - As Mother Teresa tells us, "If you want to change the world, go home and save your family"
- Choose teachers who know both sides of the work - Get out of your comfort zones!
- Fail, Fail Again, Fail Faster... - This is a journey, not a destination, not a box to be checked.
