Redmond woman inspires others to give 20,000 meals to Home Team Harvest

One act of generosity can turn into a gift for thousands of people.

REDMOND, Wash — A Redmond woman inspired others to donate about 20,000 meals to Home Team Harvest through a virtual hunger bag challenge.

Home Team Harvest aims to raise 20 million meals for Northwest Harvest, a Seattle-based hunger relief agency, this holiday season. One of the ways people can support the cause is by purchasing a virtual hunger bag for $5, $10 or $12 at Safeway and Albertsons.

After seeing a story about the increased need at food banks this year, Jenni Baldwin and her husband bought five virtual hunger bags at Safeway to support Home Team Harvest – one for each person they would have hosted for Thanksgiving.

On social media, they challenged their friends and family to do the same.

“It took off from there, and by the end of the first day, we had 100 bags,” Baldwin said. “One person told another person, and through word of mouth, we just had an overwhelming response.”

The challenge even spread to local businesses. CycleBar in Redmond put out a collection jar to raise money.

Baldwin said she initially thought they would get maybe 20 bags from friends and family, but in a week and a half, Baldwin’s challenge produced 950 virtual hunger bags for Northwest Harvest, which equals about 20,000 meals.

How to support Home Team Harvest

There are four ways you can help support KING 5's efforts to raise 20 million meals through Home Team Harvest.

Donate online: Give online to Northwest Harvest.

Text to donate: Text HOMETEAM to 41444 to give.

Buy a virtual hunger bag: Visit your local Safeway or Albertsons store and buy a virtual hunger bag for $5, $10 or $15.