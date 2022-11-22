Want to support Home Team Harvest? You can bring in person donations to Lumen Field on Dec. 3

KING 5 is partnering with the Seattle Seahawks to collect donations at Lumen Field.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SEATTLE — For the first time since 2019, Home Team Harvest will include an in-person drop off location on Dec. 3.

KING 5 is partnering with the Seattle Seahawks to collect donations at Lumen Field.

It's all part of the state's largest food donation drive. Home Team Harvest, which benefits Northwest Harvest, aims to raise 21 million meals to fight food insecurity across the state.

On Dec. 3, use the parking lot near the North Gate to drop off your non-perishable donations between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. You may see some familiar KING 5 faces there, as well.

You don't have to wait to donate though. You can also donate:

Online at Northwest Harvest

Text “HOMETEAM” to 41444

By visiting your local Safeway or Albertsons to give $5, $10 or $12 toward grocery cards.

Related Articles Help KING 5 raise 21 million meals for Home Team Harvest

Since 2001, Home Team Harvest has raised more than 100 million meals. Last year, our community rallied to raise more meals than ever before.

This year, KING 5 is partnering with Northwest Harvest, Safeway and Albertsons, Providence Swedish, WARM 106.9, and HomeStreet Bank to fight hunger.

According to the USDA, an estimated one in 12 households face food insecurity in Washington state.