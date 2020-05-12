Donors contributing millions of meals to Home Team Harvest

Meet some of the donors who are powering Home Team Harvest toward its goal of raising 20 million meals.

For 20 years, Home Team Harvest has been raising food and support for Northwest Harvest, and providing meals for families across Washington state.

The success of Home Team Harvest this year, and every year, is driven by the individual donors who contribute to the campaign. Whether it's one meal or thousands, each donation helps us get closer to our goal to make sure everyone in Washington has enough to eat.

This year, the need is greater than ever, and so is the goal. Home Team Harvest aims to raise 20 millions meals this year to meet an unprecedented need with the number of Washingtonians struggling to put food on the table doubling during the COVID-19 crisis.

We aren't able to hold in-person drop-off events this year, but that hasn't slowed the generosity of our community. Donors are stepping up from across the area to contribute, and as of November 30, we've already raised more than 11 million meals toward our goal.

Meet just a few of the donors who have contributed to Home Team Harvest:

Mashedpotatoes.org and F.C. Bloxom Company

Machinists District 751

Pacific Nautiques

Evergreen Chapter of the Model A Ford Club of America

AT&T employees

Washington/Idaho Rainbow Girls

Along with our partners Northwest Harvest, AT&T, Safeway and Albertsons, Swedish and WARM 106.9, donors like these make Home Team Harvest possible.

You can still take part and donate through the end of December online, through text, or by buying a $5, $10 or $12 Virtual Hunger Bag at your local Safeway or Albertsons. Virtual hunger bags sold by Safeway will provide much-needed funding that will be distributed to Northwest Harvest and hunger programs across Washington, giving clients the flexibility to visit their local Safeway or Albertsons store to purchase the items that are most important or most needed by them and their families.