Help cure cancer faster with Obliteride

Virtual event unites people of all ages, abilities, and fitness levels

SEATTLE — Fred Hutch Obliteride has once again gone virtual for their ninth annual 2021 summer fundraiser. The annual bike ride and 5K run/ride/walk event has replaced their in-person weekend with a virtual event so that everyone can move, have fun and take action – all from a safe distance. Fred Hutch Obliteride is a community event that unites people of all ages, abilities, and fitness levels to have fun, honor loved ones, and raise critical funding for cancer research.

Obliteriders can choose to complete any activity by August 14 – biking, running, walking, hiking, kayaking, or any other activity that gets them moving – and register online to raise funds. Obliteride will implement challenges, online events and incentives to keep participants engaged.

Anyone in the world to participate, giving the event a global reach. The registration fee is only $35, with no fundraising requirements.

In 2020, the virtual event attracted a record 3,197 participants from seven continents and 50 U.S. states, and raised more than $3 million for cancer and COVID-19 research. The event has raised more than $32 million since 2013. KING 5 is a proud sponsor of Obliteride.