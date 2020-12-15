6 uplifting things Washingtonians did to support their communities this year

Folks across the state remind us that human connection is still possible and important, even during the pandemic. Sponsored by Kaiser Permanente

2020 has been a difficult year for many of us. However, there are some people across our state who went above and beyond to bring some light and joy to people's lives. From community quiltmakers to coastal elves, keep reading to meet a few of our Neighbors Helping Neighbors!

1. Making sure everybody gets a holiday gift - Long Beach

It's a small thing: a shoebox filled with socks, soap, candy.

Wrapped in Christmas paper.

But for someone who receives one of these boxes - it's everything.

“Sometimes it's not what's in the box that matters, what matters is that somebody came to their door and knocked, and wished them Merry Christmas, and remembered they were out there,” said De Ann Kettwig, founder of Shoeboxes of Joy. “Elderly and disabled shut-ins, they don't see anybody, they don't get visitors they don't get gifts, they don't have family near. When we provide their shampoo, their soap, their toothbrush, it seems like a small amount, but it might keep their power on, it might make it so they can buy groceries this month."

Every December, De Ann and her father Jerry Kettwig and dozens of volunteers gather at the Long Beach Depot to make and fill ‘Shoeboxes of Joy’ - something to give to folks who don't get much.

It started 13 years ago in Jerry's garage, today they make about 800 boxes a year.

Local school kids supply hand-written cards. Volunteers stuff the boxes with essentials ranging from soup to toiletries. And everyone puts in a bit of love. Then, they all spend Christmas Eve and Christmas delivering these boxes to low income elderly and disabled people in the area.

READ MORE: Long Beach elves making sure everyone gets a gift

2. Bringing positivity to your pocket

You've seen them on social media. Affirmations - positive phrases and memes, today's version of the 'Hang in there Baby' poster.

These sayings are helping Roya Nourani get through this year.

"This year has been wild and awful - I went through a really awful breakup right before the first lockdown? And started a new job, my hobby ended with the lockdown, and I started just relying on finding positive quotes on Instagram to get through my day,” said Nourani.

Those bits of brightness gave the Seattleite a business idea:

“A few months later, I thought maybe this is something that would actually help other people."

So she launched ‘Booster Stacks’: a deck of 52 cards, each one with a unique, and uplifting message. For anyone who wants to be dealt a happier hand. Friend and designer Samantha Devermann of Chicago did the artwork and added a personal touch.

What do you do with these cards?

Whatever you want: Stick them on your mirror for an encouraging word when you’re getting ready to go in the morning, keep them in your wallet, put one on the dash of your car, or give them away to friends.

3. Crafting quilts for kids in need - Napavine

In the town of Napavine, in the shadow of Mount Saint Helens in southwestern Washington, a group of quilters gather in space donated by a local church.

Stitching love into every colorful blanket they make.

These quilts are going someplace special – quilter Rachelle Bryson explains: "Project Linus is a national organization that's named after the Peanuts character Linus, who always had a little blanket. The people who started Project Linus thought that every child should have a blanket of their own and realized there are a lot of children who don't have that."

These blankets get dropped off any place a child or teenager might need one: shelters, hospitals, foster homes.

For privacy reasons, the folks who make them never meet the kids who receive them - but sometimes word gets back. Like when they heard about a 5-year-old boy at a domestic violence shelter in Raymond:

“The worker gave him some toys to play with and a blanket when the mom was in counseling. And when it was time to go, he went to put the toys away and give the blanket back, and the lady said, 'No, the blanket is yours to take.' And he, he just teared up. He said, 'I've never had my own blanket.' Which breaks my heart,” Bryson said.

Project Linus has more than 80 thousand 'Blanketeers' across the nation. Blankets from this chapter cover all of Southwest Washington.

And even though these friends don't know where, exactly, their quilts will end up, they know that each one will find - and serve - a child who needs a bit of color and comfort in their life.

READ MORE: Crafting quilts for kids in need in SW Washington

4. Singing together, but apart - Ravenna

When times are tough, a song can heal the heart. And there's a whole lot of healing at the corner of 16th Avenue and 68th Street in Ravenna.

Resident Mike Massengill said, "Releases something to get us some joy, and that's really special."

"Oh, it's oxygen," neighbor Lynn Terpstra agreed.

Ever since the world turned upside down in March, the residents of this tight-knit Seattle neighborhood have found comfort in coming together while staying safely apart.

"It gives people a genuine opportunity to be neighborly and to be inclusive," Terpstra said.

Every. Single. Night.

Terpstra said, "8:30, you see people gathering."

They venture up the sidewalk, and to the edges of their yards, just to sing.

READ MORE: Seattle neighbors in harmony

5. Giving back to healthcare heroes - Bellevue

They may be based in Bellevue, but this bakery is a little piece of Paris.

Chef/owner Khalid Kaskou has been making classic French confections at Belle Pastry since 2011. It's a craft he learned from his father growing up in Paris - where bakeries are as common as coffee shops in Seattle.

That path has led to a loyal following and plenty of fan favorites. To keep up with demand the business produces pastries 7 days a week. An impressive number - especially when you consider they never closed the bakery even for one day during the pandemic or civil unrest outside their doors.

"As I told my wife we cannot close, we have to keep going," said Kaskou. "We managed to survive. Keep most of our employees, I mean all of them, actually. And we are hiring again now."

One reason they're surviving is because of a program they created where their customers could pay for pastries that the bakery would hand-deliver to hospitals, nonprofits, and first responders.



"I'm sure it's over 3,000 pieces of pastries to all the organizations here in the Seattle area." Said Jenhui 'Andrea" Yao, Kaskou wife and co-owner.

And all those delivers are met with wide smiles and grateful hearts.

READ MORE: How customer generosity keeps this Bellevue bakery running and frontline workers satisfied

6. Keeping neighbors entertained and inspired - Ballard

Time has been hard to keep track of these days. But on one street in Ballad, all the neighbors know when it's 5 o'clock.



Stephen Wall, a classically trained tenor and Seattle Opera performer, turns his front yard into center stage.



"Someone asked me what did you expect? I didn't expect anything it was sort of this lark," said Wall. "Just go out there and either the cops will show up or people will be with it."



Audiences have been so with what he's doing, he's been dubbed, Ballard Opera Man.



"I think someone just said it, ‘we're going to Ballard Opera Man.’ And some of my opera colleagues were kidding me about it saying, sounds like there's a superhero costume in your future."



He belts out between 10 to 15 minutes every weekday. No matter how he's feeling.



"I have to confess. There have been some days where my voice has been tired,” admits Wall. "I get out there and that's not an issue. I feel like I've sung just about pretty darn close to my best every time because there's a rush. There's just this incredible rush."

You can watch Stephen Wall's performances live on his Facebook page under Ballard Opera Man.