Growing Wellness: Seattle children's clinic providing care for communities in need

This year's "Growing Wellness" will be hosted by KING 5 Evening Host/Reporter Angela Poe Russell, with special appearances from former Seahawk Cliff Avril, legendary KING 5 anchor Jean Enersen, OBCC Senior Medical Director Dr. Benjamin Danielson and more.

Each year, KING 5 hosts the annual "Growing Wellness" telethon in support of the Odessa Brown Children's Clinic (OBCC), which is part of Seattle Children's. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the clinic continues to follow its mission of helping families around Seattle get the care they need -- regardless of their ability to pay.

Chapter one : What is OBCC?

2020 is a big year for the Odessa Brown Children's Clinic -- it marks its 50th anniversary of providing quality health care for children and families around Seattle. Since the 1970's, the clinic has not only provided routine check-ups and medical care -- but also dental, mental health & nutrition services.

It's all done with a dedicated team of doctors and physicians -- as well as the community who continues to provide support.

"I think it's important for parents to be able to have a place that they can trust and feel at home," said Dr. Tumaini Coker, a pediatrician at Odessa Brown. "They walk in the front doors and they know the people at the front desk, whether they're here for immunizations, a vaccination or a mental health visit."

Soon, they're going to be able to help more kids than ever before.

Construction is now underway on a second clinic in Seattle's Othello neighborhood -- and it will be much larger than their current location in Central District.

The added space along with state of the art technology will help OBCC staff care for the growing population in South Seattle and South King County.

"We have seen gentrification and rising prices to live -- and families being pushed out further and further from the city center as prices go up," continued Dr. Coker, "So [it's about] really being able to be where there's a more convenient way to get to us."

The new clinic is part of a unique urban community concept called Othello Square. Aside from the clinic, there will be a charter elementary school, early learning center, retail space, mixed-income housing and more.

