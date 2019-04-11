SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash — Over the weekend, search and rescue crews were again unable to locate a 28-year-old hiker who went missing in the North Cascades on Oct. 17.

Skagit County Undersheriff Chad Clark told KING 5 "nothing was located" during the latest search. Ground search efforts are being suspended with the possibility of more air searches in the near future, depending on the weather, according to Clark.

Rachel Lakoduk left Moses Lake on Oct. 17 telling her family she planned to hike the Hidden Lake Trail to a lookout cabin and spend the night. She hasn’t been seen since.

Ground searchers and mountain rescue teams searched for Lakoduk on Saturday and Sunday in areas that have and have not been previously searched, according to Skagit County Undersheriff Chad Clark. The sheriff's office has also requested K-9 teams and drone operators to assist with the search.

Lakoduk’s car was found at the trailhead, but crews didn’t find her last week at the lookout tower, which is located at 6,800 feet of elevation. Skagit County Undersheriff Chad Clark said it didn't look like Lakoduk had been there at all.

The search for Lakoduk became a recovery effort last week.