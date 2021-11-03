Graduation Success program serves high school students in foster care

Treehouse is helping youth in foster care blaze a path to graduation. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — Youth in foster care face many challenges that could make graduating a challenge like emotional trauma, frequent housing changes, and frequent school changes. Nationwide, only about 50% of youth in foster care graduate from high school, but students who partner with Treehouse and participate in their Graduation Success academic program have a 75% completion rate.

We talked with Treehouse Mentor and Education Specialist, Sherry, and 3 sisters - Bethany, Winter, and Ari - to learn more about how the Graduation Success program is helping them through High School Graduation and beyond.