Graduation Success program serves high school students in foster care

SEATTLE — Youth in foster care face many challenges that could make graduating a challenge like emotional trauma, frequent housing changes, and frequent school changes. Nationwide, only about 50% of youth in foster care graduate from high school, but students who partner with Treehouse and participate in their Graduation Success academic program have a 75% completion rate.
We talked with Treehouse Mentor and Education Specialist, Sherry, and 3 sisters - Bethany, Winter, and Ari - to learn more about how the Graduation Success program is helping them through High School Graduation and beyond.
