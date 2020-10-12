Care packages for frontline healthcare workers are a great way to give back

Sponsor a care package to give some love and encouragement to the nurses and healthcare workers on the frontline of the COVID crisis. They deserve it!

SEATTLE — After hearing stories from her cousin Lexi Hess, a nurse on the COVID floor and brother in law Shane Musgrove, a PA on the COVID floor. Local wedding photographer Kelly Lemon was inspired to give back.

Determined to spread some holiday cheer, she took to social media, asking for nominations of nurses, doctors, and all health care workers who could use some encouragement.

What started as a plan to send 5 care packages, quickly grew as the nominations poured in, so Kelly reached out to her friend BreeAnn Gale at Evergreen Custom Gifting for help.

Together they have given away 75 care packages, with products from local businesses and notes of encouragement, and they want to give away even more!

Would you like to help Kelly and Breann by sponsoring a frontline health care worker?

Visit kellylemonphotography.com to find out more about the project and sponsor a care package.