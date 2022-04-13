Galley service returns on certain Washington State Ferry routes

Sodexo Live!, the company contracted to provide food service on board, is taking a soft launch approach that will open five galleys on the four different routes that include the Kingston, Anacortes, Bremerton, and Bainbridge (M/V Wenatchee only) routes, with varying hours.



"Sodexo Live!'s priority is to reopen safely and ensure compliance with all requirements as they build the operation back up to capacity, predicated on staffing availability, business needs and priorities," said Sodexo Live! Vice President of Brand and Communications Paul Pettas, in an email to KING 5.



Pettas said all galley employees have undergone "refresher" training on WSF safety guidelines and protocols, including PPE training.



The return of food service is among the most common questions asked among passengers, according to WSF spokesperson Ian Sterling.



On the ferry boat from Edmonds to Kingston Wednesday afternoon, passengers quickly took to the galley to buy snacks, hot food, and drinks.



"Now it's open, I can eat my clam chowder," said passenger Donald Waller.



Others commuters, like Andrew McKenzie, got a hint from an announcement about popcorn while on board on Tuesday.



"I assumed that that was all I would find when I walked into the galley but when I saw that the clam chowder was also back, and many of the amenities are also here, I was overjoyed," McKenzie said.



Vendors include the popular clam chowder from Ivar's as well as:



Alki Bakery

Schwartz Brothers Bakery – female owned or managed

Cafe Vita Espresso & Coffee

Whidbey Island Ice Cream

Lopez Island Creamery

Uli's Famous Sausages

Medosweet Farms Dairy

CB's Nuts – female owned or managed

Ancient Grains Kitchen – female owned or managed

Harvey's Caramel Corn – female owned or managed

Wild Things Skinny Dipped Almonds – female owned or managed



Drink options will include:



Elysian Brewing

Ellensburg Brewing

Reubens Brewing

Bale Breaker Brewing

Icicle Creek Brewing

San Juan Island Seltzers

Rambling Route Cider

Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery