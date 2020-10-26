These skeletons are living their best afterlife in Anacortes

The "Funny Bones" are staged in new scenes every day throughout October

ANACORTES, Wash. — An Anacortes family takes Halloween decorating to the next level by changing the display in their front yard every single day during the month of October.

They pose two skeletons, known as “The Funny Bones,” in different themed scenes each morning.

"It just took on a life of its own. And people started coming by every day to see what they were doing, so it was like I can't quit now,” said Amanda Raymor.

She comes up with ideas for the scenes throughout the year and buys clothing/props from local thrift stores (which she donates back after the holiday.) Her three kids’ activities and toys also help inspire the displays.

"There's never really been anything scary that we've ever done, it's always been silly, funny, goofy things,” said her husband Chris.

Displays include the skeletal friends doing everyday things like mowing the lawn, sledding, watching the Seahawks game, camping, celebrating a birthday, and cheering for the Anacortes High School football team.



Sports are also a running theme – one impressive display had a skeleton slam dunking a basketball.

But some of the most inventive displays are inspired by pop culture.



“Definitely Tiger King, (we did that) for the first day,” Amanda said. “'Hello all you cool cats and kittens' - we had to touch on that."



The Funny Bones have re-enacted a recognizable moment from Forrest Gump, “hosted” a game show and dipped their phalanges in reality TV via an homage to The Deadliest Catch.

The ever-changing displays have made them stars, in their own right.



"We live around the corner and we come by every single day to see the skeletons, to see what they're doing every day!" said neighbor Stephanie Stanage.



And even though the Raymors have displayed the Funny Bones for years now, they've never been staged the same way twice.

"Try to spread joy and kindness around and if anybody can have a couple moments of laughter and being funny, then I think that's really important,” Chris said.

“That's why we do it,” Amanda added.