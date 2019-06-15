As schools wrap up for summer, many students are putting pen to paper for their year-end writing assignment.

The hopes and dreams of 10-year-olds from inside a World War II American concentration camp probably weren't too different than children today.

"I think, for a lot of the kids, they didn't realize what a hardship it was," Craig Murakami said.

Paul and Craig Murakami's grandfather had two second-cousins who taught fourth grade in the Minidoka concentration camp near Jerome, Idaho. They were Aya and younger sister Masa -- whose family ran Higo Variety Store in Seattle.

"They loved it. With the money they generated from teaching, they would buy the kids candy," Paul said.

Masa and Aya both understood and appreciated the importance of education, Craig said.

"What I sense was they wanted to achieve normalcy," Paul explained.

Normalcy for a 10-year-old means thinking of what you want to be when you grow up. The children in the camp all seemed to be optimistic, with dreams of being business owners, doctors, and millionaires.

That included Shox Tokita, who grew up in a hotel near Pioneer Square. He was sent to the Minidoka concentration camp. As a child, he wrote about the beauty of Idaho.

"When the sun goes down, the sky is beautiful," he wrote.

Tokita said the Murakami sisters were good teachers who believed in discipline. He remembers them handing out candy.

"That's probably why I thought they were nice and kind," he said.