SEATTLE — Thousands of people are expected at Seattle Center between Feb. 13-16 looking to get free medical care.

The Seattle/King County Clinic is expected to provide care to more than 3,000 people. No identification is needed. Visitors are allowed two services each day.

Entry is provided on a first come, first served basis.

Since 2014, the free clinic has treated more than 20,000 men, women, and children during the event.

The hope this year is to provide more than $2.5 million in dental, vision, and medical services free of charge to those in need with the help of hundreds of volunteers.

"We have a wide variety of backgrounds of people that come. A lot of them are holding down multiple jobs, just trying to make ends meet,” Clinic Director Julia Colson previously said.

The Clinic has provided $17 million in direct services to 20,000 patients from more than 260 zip codes.

“We really do serve a wide range of people, not just in Seattle and King County. They come from all across the state of Washington. Anyone is welcome,” Colson said.

