MARYSVILLE, Wash. — For the first time in a long time, the City of Marysville hosted its own fireworks show.

“I call this the calm before the storm,” said Connie Mennie, city communications, as crews set up for the event on the fields of Marysville Pilchuck High School.

“The last time we can document fireworks on the Fourth of July was the turn of the century, so it’s been 90 years or more,” she laughed.

Admittedly – she says there have been shows since then. But nothing like this sponsored by the city.

A few years back, Marysville banned fireworks. This year, they tried a family-friendly show. With music, food and yard games, the hope was people wouldn't have to leave town to celebrate the holiday.

Pat and Glenda Olson, who have lived in Marysville for a few years, said they usually have to brave traffic in Everett. Not this year though – they should up early to beat the crowds.

“That’s kind of what we were hoping,” said Pat.

“We’re rather sit here and watch everybody work,” Glenda laughed.

And crowds did appear – hundreds ready to enjoy the show at sundown.

For Connie, it was a trip down memory lane.

“The two best Fourth of Julys I had with my own kids were at community festivals like this, where you’d show up, put out a blanket, have a picnic and watch the fireworks,” she said.

“If we can’t do fireworks at home, I think it’s a fun community gesture to bring it together here, and say come out and party with us,” she said.