Seattle-area food delivery program makes sure neighbors don't go hungry

"We start on Monday mornings at 3 AM. And we usually do 4 people 8 hours,” said Chelle Jackson, Store Manager for Safeway in Rainer Beach. "Each box has about 23 items in it. Anything you could possibly need to make more than one meal."



Once the boxes are packed, drivers from the food delivery service DoorDash arrive to pick up the precious cargo.



"You'll come here, show the folks that are working here what your order is. It can be a couple of boxes for a couple of houses. Most often it's a chain of eight to ten boxes for eight to ten households," said Tim Stanford a DoorDash driver.



"They load it up on a cart, I pull it out to my car, load it in the car and then I just go from one to the next, to the next, to the next. We do the setup as no contact deliveries. When you get to the location you call the person who's to receive the box. It's all easy and it goes through very quickly."