Seattle's Elephant Car Wash sign's landmark status to be decided Wednesday

The new proposed location of the Elephant Car Wash sign would be just a few blocks from the original 6th Avenue and Battery Street location.

SEATTLE — A decision will be made Wednesday on the fate of the iconic pink Elephant Car Wash sign in Seattle. Since 1956 it sat on the corner of 6th Street and Battery Avenue until 2020.

The Landmarks Preservation Board is meeting on Wednesday and on the agenda is whether to give the Pink Elephant Car Wash sign landmark status.

The new proposed location would be just a few blocks from the original 6th Avenue and Battery Street location, at 7th Avenue and Blanchard Street.

There are two signs from the 6th Avenue and Battery Street location. A larger one was given to Seattle's Museum of History and Industry. The second, smaller sign, which is being considered for landmark status was donated to Amazon.

The company is overseeing the sign's future with the help of BOLA Architecture + Planning, and Western Neon is currently restoring it in SoDo.

Kathleen Wolff is the daughter of Beatrice Haverfield, the woman who originally designed the Pink Elephant sign.

“Just the whole story of my mom, more than the sign, getting the acknowledgment of how awesome she was, for the time that she was doing what she did,” Wolff said.

Haverfield also designed other neon signs for Seattle trademark institutions like Dick's Burgers and Ivar’s.

Other remnants of the car wash chain are still around, like the location on 4th Avenue in SoDo.