We asked Seattleites when they realized their race mattered. Here's what one expert says their answers reveal.

SEATTLE — When did you realize your race mattered?

It’s a question Dr. Caprice Hollins, co-founder of the Renton-based diversity education firm Cultures Connecting, said she always asks the people who attend her trainings on diversity, equity and inclusion.

The exercise, she says, helps people discover the truth about privilege in the United States because their answers tend to differ dramatically depending on the color of their skin.

“I ask the question...to help them understand why we’re coming from such different places in conversations around race -- to give them some insight into how different our experiences are,” said Hollins, who’s also a race consultant for KING 5.

“If you’re white, some of you don’t even know what I mean with that question. It confuses you. What do you mean, ‘When did I first realize that my race mattered?'” she added. “ When I ask people of color this question… they’ll say, ‘I don’t remember a time when my race didn’t matter.’”

We asked a group of Seattleites Hollins' favorite question. Watch the video below to find out how they responded and what some people learned about themselves.

