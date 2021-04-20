Seattle leaders encourage peaceful demonstrations to honor life of George Floyd

Seattle leaders said they want community members to come out and have a space to grieve and honor George Floyd, but encouraged people to do it safely.

SEATTLE — Seattle leaders are calling for peace and calm in the wake of a jury finding former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty on all three charges in the death of George Floyd.

Chauvin was found guilty Tuesday of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and manslaughter in the death of Floyd on May 25, 2020. He is expected to be sentenced in the coming weeks.

Floyd’s death last year sparked global protests over systemic racism and police brutality. Some of the demonstrations turned violent, including in Seattle, with demonstrators setting police cars on fire and damaging downtown businesses.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, Interim Police Chief Adrian Diaz, and other city and faith leaders held a press conference Tuesday following the verdict of Chauvin. City leaders facilitated a citywide prayer and moment of silence Tuesday evening to remember and honor George Floyd.

City leaders said they want community members to come out and have a space to grieve and honor Floyd, but encouraged people to do it safely.

Diaz said officers will be out in Seattle Tuesday night ensuring community members stay safe and properties are kept secure.

"I ask that these gatherings be safe and peaceful. We can acknowledge justice, we can demand justice, and we can do both while respecting the rights and safety of others... I ask for peace, I ask for calm," said Diaz.

Rev. Dr. Leslie Braxton of New Beginnings Christian Fellowship also spoke Tuesday and said this is a moment for the community to move forward together.

"Let us tonight exhale, celebrate if you must, but let us do it with a sense of dignity," said Braxton. "Our city has been traumatized enough. We’re trying to rebirth. There’s no reason for anyone to burn anything, to loot anything, to be unnecessarily confrontational, let tonight be the beginning of a better way forward together. And if we can do that, then maybe this God-awful moment can be a seed toward a harvest of justice and real community – including police and people."

Floyd's cousin Shayla, who lives in western Washington and spoke to KING 5 previously on Facing Race, said "justice was served" Tuesday in response to Chauvin's guilty verdict.

"I feel as though justice was served exactly how it should’ve been," Shayla said in a statement. "It didn’t take the jury much time, because they knew that what happened was wrong and unnecessary, and that the direct actions of Derek Chauvin are what killed my cousin George. I pray that this breakthrough in police accountability will allow for others without such blatant evidence to still get convictions and that police stop killing innocent people. I pray that my cousins soul may have some sort of peace, as his life was robbed from him. I pray that the changes come soon so this never has to happen to another person."

Lawmakers in western Washington also shared their thoughts Tuesday.

Rep. John Lovick, D-Snohomish County, was first elected to the legislature in 1999 and was the only Black member of the House.

"It's very emotional for me," said Lovick regarding the Chauvin verdict.

He has a unique perspective on race and law enforcement, having served as a state trooper for decades before becoming Snohomish County's Sheriff.

"It's so unfortunate that we had to take sacrificing the life of a man to really bring some truth and some justice to where we are, where we need to be," said Lovick.

He has worked to pass bills to change the way police can do their jobs in Washington state this legislative session, supporting bills to limit police use of force and banning tactics like chokeholds and neck restraints.

"What can we do to make sure that those who do not trust the system will trust it now? And maybe we are going to get there with some of the legislation we're working on and this verdict," said Lovick.

KING 5 Political Analyst Ron Sims, who is also a former King County executive and member of the Obama Administration, said he "almost cried" when he learned of the Chauvin verdict.