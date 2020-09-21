Talking about race is first step to dismantling racism

The first step can sometimes the hardest, and it’s no different when it comes to dismantling racism.

KIRKLAND, Wash. — Where should we begin if we want to fight racism?

The first step can be pretty uncomfortable – experts say we need to talk about race and racism. For many white people, it may be the first time they are having a conversation about race.

“Dismantling racism is not easy,” said race educator Caprice Hollins, who co-founded Cultures Connecting. “And white people are going to have to give some things up. They're going to have to take risks, get it wrong, not have all the answers.”

KING 5 anchor Mark Wright and Hollins went to Kirkland to ask white people about their understanding of racism in America. Thomas Gibson and Meredith Acree, who see racism through two different lenses, shared their thoughts in a frank conversation about race.