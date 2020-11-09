What is systemic racism in America?

You may think racism in America is caused by just a few bad apples — a racist cop here, a so-called "Karen" there or a leader of a white supremacist group.
But this animation explains how and why it's really a systemic problem.
Click on the below links to review the sources referenced in this piece.
- "Ebony (a Black child) is three times more likely than Emily (a white child) to die in the hospital as a newborn if her doctor is white."
- "Ebony is seven times more likely than Emily to be suspended and four times more likely to be arrested on campus."
- "Odds are fewer employers will call Ebony back because she has a 'black sounding name.'"
- "Once Ebony is hired, statistically, as a Black person, she'll make an average of 25% less than Emily."
- "In the 17th and 19th centuries, white men needed land so they took it from Indigenous people."
- "To justify using free labor, the whites in power promoted a myth that blacks were inferior."
- "White Americans now hold 85% of this country's wealth. Black Americans (hold) just over 4% and Hispanics (hold) just over 3%."
- "People of color -- people like Ebony -- are statistically more likely to be impoverished, incarcerated and face discrimination in healthcare."