What is systemic racism in America?

You may think racism in America is caused by a few bad apples. But this animation explains how and why it's really a systemic problem.
Credit: KING

You may think racism in America is caused by just a few bad apples —  a racist cop here, a so-called "Karen" there or a leader of a white supremacist group. 

But this animation explains how and why it's really a systemic problem.

Click on the below links to review the sources referenced in this piece. 

