x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Facing Race

America reckons with racial injustice: How we got to this point in history

George Floyd’s death sparked protests across the U.S. this summer, but activists say the movement had roots that went back much further.
Credit: AP
A protester holds a sign that reads "Stop Killing Us" during a "Silent March" against racial inequality and police brutality that was organized by Black Lives Matter Seattle-King County, Friday, June 12, 2020, in Seattle. People marched for nearly two miles to support Black lives, oppose racism and to call for police reforms among other issues. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Protests erupted after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, but activists and race educators say Floyd’s death was just one instance in a long history of racial injustice in America.

“What happened with George Floyd is in some ways a metaphor for what we have experienced since we were brought here in chains – that we can’t breathe,” said Dr. Caprice Hollins, a race educator in Seattle.

As America reckons with its racist past amid current unrest, we look back not just at the last four months but the last 400 years.

RELATED: FAQ: Your questions about race and racism answered