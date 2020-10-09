America reckons with racial injustice: How we got to this point in history

George Floyd’s death sparked protests across the U.S. this summer, but activists say the movement had roots that went back much further.

Protests erupted after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, but activists and race educators say Floyd’s death was just one instance in a long history of racial injustice in America.

“What happened with George Floyd is in some ways a metaphor for what we have experienced since we were brought here in chains – that we can’t breathe,” said Dr. Caprice Hollins, a race educator in Seattle.