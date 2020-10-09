America reckons with racial injustice: How we got to this point in history

Protests erupted after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, but activists and race educators say Floyd’s death was just one instance in a long history of racial injustice in America.
“What happened with George Floyd is in some ways a metaphor for what we have experienced since we were brought here in chains – that we can’t breathe,” said Dr. Caprice Hollins, a race educator in Seattle.
As America reckons with its racist past amid current unrest, we look back not just at the last four months but the last 400 years.