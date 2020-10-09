FAQ: Your questions about race and racism answered

From handling tough conversations about race to the controversy around “All Lives Matter,” we answer your honest and frank questions about race.

Can people of color be racist? How can white people make reparations?

These are a few of the honest – and sometimes awkward – questions about race that you may want to know the answer to but were too embarrassed or scared to ask.

Race is a sensitive topic, so we’re answering your questions anonymously as part of the Frequently Awkward Questions segment on the KING 5 series “Facing Race.” If you want to ask a question, fill out this form. We will ask a panel of race experts for the answers.

Why has the phrase “All Lives Matter” gotten so much pushback?

“It’s equivalent to, let’s say someone came to me and their child was just in an incredibly abusive, difficult situation and they said to me, ‘My child matters.’ And what if I responded, ‘Well, what about my child?’ That’s not a humane way to respond. When Black people are crying out that their lives don’t matter, and it’s clear that Black people are dying at higher rates of everything from COVID to police violence, to respond with, ‘Well, what about my life? All lives matter,’ is to me inhumane, let alone racist.” – Ibram X. Kendi, author and historian

What are some tips to successfully get into conversations about race with a relative?

“I think the best way to do is it to try and have like, ‘Aunt so and so tell me about this,’ whatever this opinion is. You’re having a conversation. You ask clarifying questions. You try and keep your tone neutral. You share back and forth. Right? You try not to turn it into a moment of argumentation. You’re just trying to hear each other. Right? And then you might push in different ways. You might share your story or share your experience…‘Thank you so much for sharing that with me. I’d like to share a little bit about what my experience was like.’ Right? So you try and keep it as cool as possible in order to enter into a really thoughtful conversation. That’s how we try and push people and move people – not by trying to beat them down into submission. That’s not going to work with these conversations.” – Dr. Ralina Joseph, professor of communication and ethnic studies at the University of Washington

Can anyone – people of color included – be racist?

“I am seeking to ask a different question, and that is I’m asking every single person, regardless of the color of their skin, are they being antiracist? Do you believe there’s nothing wrong or right with any racial group? Are you supporting policies that are leading to equity and justice? Are you recognizing that because there’s racial inequities there must be something wrong with bad policies as opposed to bad people? That should be the question? Are we being anti-racist whether the person is Black or Asian or Native or Latinx? And that’s what I’m asking Americans to be – anti-racist?" – Kendi

"I’m actually in the camp that people of color cannot be racist. I believe that people of color can collude with racism. There are things that I can do that reinforce systems of oppression." – Dr. Caprice Hollins, co-founder of Cultures Connecting and race educator

Why is it wrong to say that you’re colorblind or 'I don’t see race?'

“Because it is incredibly important for us to see difference to see human beauty. That’s what we should be teaching our children. We shouldn’t be teaching our children to not see the very colors they can see on people’s faces. You know, we should be teaching them to value all of this human difference. I see those colors. I see that difference, and it doesn’t mean anything other than the color of folks. I think it’s incredibly important to see color and even see race, because if we don’t see race then we’re not going to see racial disparities, and if we don’t see racial disparities how can we see racist policies and eliminate them.” – Kendi

What can white people do to apologize or try to make amends to people of color?