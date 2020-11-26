How to handle divisive conversations with family at holiday dinner

Mediator Ken Cloke has helped people resolve conflicts for 40 years. He shares tips for talking with a loved one who thinks differently than you.

SEATTLE — Politics. Race. Religion.

These sticky, often-avoided topics may come up around the dinner table at your family gatherings this holiday season, and if they do, mediator Ken Cloke shared some best practices to have an effective conversation.

“Virtually all of these conflicts we're talking about, especially the political ones, take the form of us versus them,” said Cloke, who has helped people resolve conflicts for 40 years. “But we have to get to a place where we realize there is no them. There's just us. And once we realize that it's just us and that we've created this division between parts of us, then all of a sudden, many, many things become possible.”

Realize there is common ground

When we disagree with someone else, Cloke said we often treat it like there are only two sides: right and wrong.

But there actually is middle ground. That can come either through compromise, which Cloke called a “low form,” or a “high form,” which is discovering a better solution through conversation.

“It doesn't matter whose end of the boat is sinking,” Cloke said. “We all need to pull together in order to get ourselves out of the messes that we have created for ourselves.”

It’s not about ‘winning’

The key is to start by identifying the issue without blaming anybody for it. Then you can draw someone into dialogue by asking them why that issue is important to them or what it means to them, according to Cloke.

Avoid diatribes and debates where the focus is winning the argument and instead aim to learn something from the conversation.

“If our orientation is to winning, which is the focus of elections, then polarization is a natural outcome,” Cloke said. “But if the focus is on problem-solving, if the focus is on communication, if the focus is on learning, then all of a sudden it becomes a very different kind of enterprise.”

Appreciate different perspectives

It’s important to realize that yours isn’t the only vantage point, and someone else could offer a fresh way of looking at things, Cloke said. However, that means you give up the idea of being right.

To explain, Cloke used an analogy of a contest to guess the number of jelly beans in a jar. He said scientists have shown that the correct number is the average of everybody’s suggestions, and the more people who guess, the more accurate the average is.

“I think the same thing is true with all the problems we're facing in the world,” Cloke said. “We need diversity, and we need diverse approaches to problem-solving because they give us strength.”

Ask different questions

If you’re discussing a controversial topic, consider framing your questions in a different way.

Cloke said there are three types of questions you can ask:

Ones where there’s a single correct answer for everybody (Who here lives closest to downtown Seattle?)

Ones where there’s a single correct answer for each person (What neighborhood do you live in?)

Ones where there are multiple correct answers for each person (What do you love about your town?)

Cloke said we should be asking more questions in the last category to open up conversations to the possibility of more than one right answer.

In conversations about race, the same logic applies. Cloke encouraged us to start with questions like, “Have you, regardless of your race, ever felt stereotyped in your life?”

“Once we have created a little bit of empathy for the other person by trying to understand what it might feel like to be in their shoes, then we can start a conversation that will be much more useful,” he said.

Help! It still went wrong

Even if you try these strategies, sometimes things go sideways. If a conversation gets heated, Cloke recommended saying something like this:

“Excuse me, is this conversation working for you? Because it's not working for me. And I would like it to work because I really do want to understand what it is that you're saying. I'd like to learn something from you about how you see this problem. But I'm having difficulty doing that. Because the emotional energy that's in this conversation right now is just telling me to run away. And I don't want to do that. Can we talk about this a little differently?”

Cloke also recommended focusing on the future and what you would like to see happen rather than focusing on the past and who did what to whom.

“I would encourage people to look for those opportunities to reinforce and strengthen the bonds that connect us,” Cloke said. “And they don't have to mean agreeing with the other person. That's something completely different. We can have disagreements and not have extreme polarization and extreme conflict.”