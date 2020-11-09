Joyce Taylor: We must have courage to learn about our neighbors and people of color

KING 5 anchor Joyce Taylor shares why the new series ‘Facing Race’ is personal to her and why it’s important to watch with an open heart and mind.

If you're looking around you, truly looking eyes wide open – you must see what I see.

Our beautiful country with its vibrant patchwork of culture and color is coming apart at the seams. Like many of you, I feel my heart being ripped out of my body and the pain of my parents and theirs bubbling to the surface and spilling over.

Sadly, this is where we are. But it is a moment we cannot let pass – like too many that have come before. That is why I am honored and grateful to be the host of our new series, "Facing Race." It's time.

We at KING 5 are inviting you to join us – to face the issues surrounding race, together. We're asking you to have the courage to learn about your neighbors, to better understand them and recognize what it means to be a person of color in our country.

Equity. We cannot get there unless we take a hard look at the INEQUITIES that surround us.

Poet Maya Angelou said, "If you find it in your heart to care for somebody else, you will have succeeded."

It is my hope that through "Facing Race," we will all have the heart to care more and to "see" more.