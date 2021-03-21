Hundreds gather for weekend rallies in western Washington to stop Asian hate

EDMONDS, Wash. — Hundreds gathered in Bellevue Saturday afternoon for a 'Unite Against Hate' rally and march against anti-Asian violence and remember the victims killed in the Atlanta, Georgia attack. A similar rally is scheduled for Sunday afternoon in Edmonds.
People marched through Bellevue's Downtown Park carrying signs that read "Stop Asian Hate." Bellevue City council members, the police chief and community members spoke during the rally.
"I think that this is about calling out the things that have been happening in our country, for so many years, so that we can actually start to recognize it, call it out and unite. Because really, racism is bad for everybody," said Bellevue City Councilmember Janice Zahn.
Sunday's rally in Edmonds will take place along Highway 99 at 3 p.m. Organizers say people will gather outside the Ranch 99 Market in Edmonds; however, the businesses in the shopping complex have asked people not to park in their lot.
Organizers of the Edmonds rally said people will line Highway 99 from 220th to 228th Streets. The event is organized by several Snohomish County groups including the Edmonds Diversity Commission, Mountlake Terrace Anti-Racist Coalition and the Lynnwood DEI Commission.