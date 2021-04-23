KING 5 announced winner of prestigious Scripps Howard Award

The station’s bold “Facing Race” series is recognized for excellence in journalism.

SEATTLE — KING 5 has been selected as a winner of a prestigious Scripps Howard Award, recognized with Excellence in Broadcast Local Coverage, honoring Jack R. Howard, for “Facing Race,” a 13-week original series that forthrightly tackled the difficult topic of systemic racism in the Pacific Northwest.

The 68th Scripps Howard Awards, presented by the Scripps Howard Foundation, honor the best in American journalism from 2020. A panel of veteran journalists and media industry leaders selected the final list of winners in 14 categories from nearly 900 entries.

“A heartfelt and sincere thanks to the Scripps Howard Foundation for this incredible honor,” said executive producer Christin Ayers when accepting the award on behalf of KING 5. “Our goal with this programming was to do exactly what the title suggests – face race unflinchingly, meet the moment and take on issues of race and equity, and have conversations about those issues in a way that we often don’t in public places, on television, or even sometimes around our dinner table.”

“Facing Race” was a groundbreaking weekly broadcast that tackled – head on – issues of race, social injustice and racial inequality in the Pacific Northwest. The half-hour episodes aired every Sunday over 13 weeks, covering a wide range of subjects — from racial disparities in education, health and policing to environmental racism, land inequity and immigration. Judges applauded KING 5’s “long-term dedication to exploring race” that went “beyond Black and white to include the rich cultural fabric that is Seattle.”

“It is truly an honor for ‘Facing Race’ to receive such recognition,” said host and KING 5 anchor Joyce Taylor. “A viewer called our series ‘illuminating’ and ‘healing’ – it was both of those things and more. I am grateful we at KING 5 had the opportunity to share so many personal stories and put faces to the painful racial disparities that exist. With so much work ahead of us, my hope is that ‘Facing Race’ will continue to expand people's minds and move them toward meaningful and lasting change.”

With a focus on high-impact reporting, the Scripps Howard Awards recognize journalism that spurs action, news organizations that go the extra mile to expose previously undisclosed or misunderstood information and journalists who embrace new tools, channels, technologies and approaches to provide more immersive experiences for their audiences. They honor work from television stations, networks, radio and podcasts, visual media, online media outlets, independent producers, newspapers and print publications.

The awards show was streamed live on Facebook and YouTube and will be rebroadcast May 8-9 on Newsy and on Scripps television stations throughout the summer. A full list of 2020 Scripps Howard Award Winners can be found at scripps.com/foundation/news.

