KING 5 journalists are preparing for the fall launch of "Facing Race ," a new weekly series on racism, social justice and racial inequality in the Pacific Northwest.

The show will answer audience questions and feature stories that examine the truths about inequity, injustice and racism in our communities at both the individual and systemic levels.



Fill out this form to submit a story idea for the show, ask a question about race or share your own race-related experience.