Duwamish Tribe sues federal government to 'secure its tribal sovereignty'

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday, continues the push for the Duwamish people to gain federal recognition it says it's been denied for over 150 years.

Seattle’s first people, the Duwamish Tribe, filed a lawsuit against the United States Department of the Interior in its fight for federal recognition.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court for Western Washington, continues the push for the Duwamish people to right what they say is a decades-old wrong and to “secure its tribal sovereignty.”

The Duwamish and others signed the Treaty of Point Elliott with the U.S. government in the 1800s when white settlers arrived in Washington. In the treaty, the first people gave up thousands of acres of land, including much of King County, in exchange for hunting and fishing rights and the creation of a reservation near present-day Renton.

In the lawsuit, the Duwamish argue the U.S. Congress ratified the treaty in 1859 but that the Department of Interior has not federally recognized the tribe under the List Act of 1994, denying them funding for housing, education and health care.

"The Department of Interior apparently contends that the Duwamish Tribe that signed the Treaty of Point Elliott has somehow ceased to exist," the lawsuit says. "That contention not only conflicts with the historical record, it also conflicts with determinations made by other federal authorities, which the Department of Interior cannot simply ignore."

The lawsuit requests the court to issue a judgment that the Duwamish has been recognized by the U.S. government and to be listed on the Department of Interiors' list of federally recognized tribes.

Other tribes, which are federally recognized, have opposed the Duwamish efforts. The Muckleshoot have said they represent the descendants of the Duwamish people and that the U.S. government backs up their claims.

The Duwamish people initially petitioned for recognition in 1977, with their latest attempt being struck down in 2019.