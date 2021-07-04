Bellevue launches 'Hate has no home here' campaign

The city is providing free signs for homes and stickers for store windows.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — The city of Bellevue is sending the message that "Hate has no home here." The campaign follows a rise in hate crimes towards Asian and Pacific Islander community members, both locally and across the county.

The city is giving out free signs, stickers and flyers that read "Hate has no home here" across the top, with the same phrase written in several different languages below.

"If this helps a little bit, we know a sign's not going to fix it, but sometimes a public display of affection is the right thing to do," said Bellevue resident Sally Fouche.

Fouche and Heather Kelley volunteered to pass out signs at Robinswood Park. The duo handed out more than 50 signs Tuesday evening.

"We want to be a welcoming city," said Kelley. "A city where everyone belongs, and embrace our diversity."

More than 40% of Bellevue's population reports some Asian or Pacific Islander ancestry, which includes more than half of the city's youth.

The city is providing multiple opportunities for people to pick up materials.

Residents - Yard/window signs will be available for pick up at no cost at the following locations and times:

Bellevue Downtown Library: April 6-7, 1-7:30 p.m. and April 8-10, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Robinswood Park north parking lot: April 6, 3-5 p.m.; April 8, 2-4 p.m.; April 12-13, 10 a.m.-noon.

Other locations will be added as they are confirmed, so please check back through the week.

Downloadable files for posters, signs and banners are also available.

Businesses/organizations - Window stickers will be available for pick up at:

Bellevue Chamber of Commerce: April 6 and 8, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. You may also fill out a form to request a sticker be mailed to you.

"We are fortunate to all be a part of such a diverse community where neighbors care and support each other. I strongly encourage residents to show their support and report any targeted hate incidents. Let us be clear: hate has no home here," said Bellevue Mayor Lynne Robinson.