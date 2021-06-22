Elizabeth Wiley Named KING 5 Digital Director

Accomplished producer returns to station to lead digital content

SEATTLE — KING 5, TEGNA’s NBC affiliate in Seattle, announced today Elizabeth Wiley has been named digital director, effective August 9. Wiley will be responsible for managing the digital content team in both news and local programming, and leading digital strategy to grow multi-platform content, audience and engagement. Alongside the news director, marketing director and director of local programming, Wiley will also work to create three-screen synergy (TV, digital, mobile) around station content and campaigns.

Wiley joins KING 5 from WFAA, TEGNA’s ABC affiliate in Dallas, Texas, where she’s been digital director since 2019. During her tenure, WFAA has significantly grown its app audience to a record high of more than 370,000 active users, increased YouTube subscribers by more than 146,000, and launched new products, including a political podcast, daily curated newsletter and more.

“Elizabeth has really grown her career with TEGNA, making stops at some of our top stations along the way,” said Steve Carter, acting president and general manager of KING 5. “We are excited to have her wealth of knowledge back in Seattle leading our digital content team.”

Wiley began her career at KING 5 in 2012 as an intern while pursuing her Master of Communication in Digital Media at the University of Washington. She joined the digital team full-time in 2013, leaving in 2016 to lead digital content at KPNX, TEGNA’s NBC affiliate in Phoenix, Arizona. After transferring to WFAA in 2019 to serve as digital director, Wiley drove and exponentially grew audience engagement, and helped guide digital strategy and coverage of a number of major events and stories, including continuous coverage of Amber Guyger’s murder trial, protests following George Floyd’s murder, the 2020 election, massive winter storms in February 2021 and the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccine rollout.

“As someone who grew up watching KING 5 and started her TEGNA journey as an intern in Seattle, I’m thrilled to be coming home,” said Wiley. “I care deeply about the communities that make up Western Washington and am so excited to serve them.”