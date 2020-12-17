Edmonds police chief search roils community, as city disqualifies top pick

Sherman Pruitt would have been the city's first Black police chief, but the city dropped him after saying he had omitted information from his application.

EDMONDS, Wash — Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson stunned the community Tuesday by announcing he was rescinding the nomination of the man who would've been the city's first Black police chief.

The news came after a contentious confirmation process that opened racial wounds in the city.

Nelson and the Edmonds City Council nominated Sauk-Suiattle Police Chief Sherman Pruitt as the choice to replace retired Edmonds Police Chief Al Compaan.

But this week, Nelson announced the city would drop support of Pruitt after he "omitted" information during the interview and screening process.

“Chief Pruitt would have brought many great qualities to our police department, so I am very disappointed by this outcome,” Nelson wrote in a prepared statement.

Just a few months ago, 25-year Edmonds police veteran Jim Lawless seemed a shoe-in to replace his old boss, retired Edmonds Police Chief Al Compaan.

In April, Nelson even issued a press release stating Lawless was his pick.

"Most communities would be absolutely thrilled to have somebody with Lawless's qualifications as their police chief," Compaan said.

But not long after Nelson's announcement, Black Lives Matter protests broke out across the country and a nation's perspective shifted.

Communities started rethinking who should be running their police departments.

Fast-forward to two weeks ago when Nelson abruptly changed his mind and nominated Pruitt for the post.

Pruitt, a Marine Corps veteran with time at both the Tulalip and Sauk-Suiattle tribes was described as "an engaging leader with high emotional intelligence who does not shy away from doing the hard work, and whose integrity, honesty, and accountability are beyond reproach."

On paper, though, his resume wasn't nearly as extensive as Lawless'.

When Nelson announced the abrupt change many inside and out of the law enforcement community were outraged. They wrote letters-to-the-editor and flooded social media.

In the midst of the controversy Nelson suddenly moved the confirmation vote for Pruitt up by a week.

The council voted 4-3 to approve Pruitt's appointment.

KING 5 attempted to speak with the mayor, people who interviewed Pruitt and the city council president for this story, but no one was available for comment on Wednesday. Attempts to reach Pruitt were not successful.

In a recent interview with KING 5, Council President Adrienne Fraley-Monillas said diversity was a consideration.

"I just happen to think that in this time for Edmonds we could use Chief Pruitt. With all the racism in Edmonds, we have somebody who has had that experience in their life. I think that's important."

But then, stories started circulating about Pruitt's past.

Court documents verified a 2004 domestic violence incident where Pruitt admitted to being the subject of a domestic violence investigation — leading to a warrant for his arrest.

Edmonds Police Department policy clearly states simply admitting to a DV incident is an automatic disqualifier from employment.

"There is absolutely no reason the mayor shouldn't have known about the domestic violence allegations through a background check," Compaan said. "That is a major red flag. If he didn't know, he should have known."

When Nelson publicly announced he was rescinding the offer to Pruitt earlier this week, he said it was because Pruitt "omitted relevant details" from his application.

At the time, Nelson didn't specify those details.

The city later clarified saying Pruitt was disqualified for "not disclosing" he had been denied a a job with Lake Stevens police.

Information on why Lake Stevens denied Pruitt a job was not immediately available.

An Edmonds spokesman declined to discuss the domestic violence issue with KING 5 News.

"The Lake Stevens...omission alone is grounds for disqualification," according to the spokesman.

A Lake Stevens Police Department spokesman could not immediately provide information about Pruitt's denial.

According the the mayor, Pruitt said he "forgot" to mention the issue during the application process.

With plenty of questions still unanswered it is a disappointing end for everyone involved, leaving the city trying to move forward.

“Frankly, I was disappointed when the process of selecting a new chief became so personal, emotional, and antagonistic,” the mayor’s statement said. “I hope that I never see a repeat of anything like it.”