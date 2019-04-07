The grand marshal of the Edmonds Fourth of July parade is giving back to the firefighters who helped save his business.

Shubert Ho is the co-owner of Bar Dojo, Salt & Iron and The Mar·ket in Edmonds and Shooby Doo Catering in Seattle. He remembers in great detail what he felt when he saw flames shooting up from a building near Bar Dojo.

"It went up - it was an accident - it went up in flames," Ho said. "It started burning the tree next to it and these flames were 50 feet high. It was crazy.

"Firefighters responded really quickly. There was no less than three fire engines from what I can remember. The whole roundabout was smoked out and driving up to it was really scary."

It was a moment he won't forget and it is why he immediately thought to give back to first responders after being selected as this year's grand marshal of the Edmonds Fourth of July Parade.

"I thought, what can I do with my platform to show patriotism..." Ho said, adding that firefighters give back to the community in many ways.

Ho created the "Edmonds Kind of 4th" fundraiser to help the South County Firefighters Foundation. He began selling T-shirts and hats to benefit the foundation, which is know for its community support and scholarships. All profits from the fundraiser go directly to the foundation.