KIRKLAND, Wash — The body of a 32-year-old man who went missing after falling off an inner tube Sunday in Lake Washington was recovered Tuesday.

His body was found in 145 feet of water, about a quarter of a mile offshore near O.O. Denny Park.

Three adults were on the inner tube when they fell off Sunday, according to the King County Sheriff's Office. Two people were rescued.