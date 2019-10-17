SEATTLE — Special Olympics Washington is bringing together the greater community to celebrate inclusion and the abilities of all people at the Day of Inclusion on Saturday, October 19.

The inaugural event at Fisher Pavilion at Seattle Center will be packed with family activities, sports, live entertainment, food trucks, beer garden and more.

Groups of four are invited to compete in the Unified Sports Challenge alongside Special Olympic athletes and local celebrities including Gary Payton, Jim Zorn, Ray Roberts and Dan Wilson. Teams will compete for prizes and bragging rights in popular games such as Hot Shot Basketball, Soccer Darts and a giant memory game.

Geared toward kids ages 2-8, the Young Athletes Festival brings together children with and without intellectual disabilities to play and to learn basic sports skills side-by-side.

Whether you compete in the Unified Sports Challenge or spend the day getting to know Special Olympics athletes, you’ll leave feeling empowered to be a catalyst for inclusion in our community. KING 5 is a proud sponsor of Special Olympics Washington and Day of Inclusion.

Day of Inclusion is free and open to the public. Pre-registration is required for the Unified Sports Challenge; the registration fee for a team of four individuals is $160 and includes t-shirts and medals for each team member. All event proceeds will go to Special Olympics Washington. Special Olympics was started in 1968 to provide people with intellectual disabilities a place to play and feel included.

For more information on Day of Inclusion and to register for the Unified Sports Challenge, visit DayofInclusion.com.