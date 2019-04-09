The Northwest Chapter of the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation will host its sixth annual charity Flag Football Tournament this Saturday, September 7, at CenturyLink Field. Teams will get the chance to play on the Seattle Seahawks’ home field the day before the home opener. Participants will compete for prizes - including tickets to Seattle Seahawks games - while fundraising to support patient education programs and support services for the 3.1 million children and adults affected by these diseases.

KING 5 is a proud sponsor of the event and has some skin in the game. The 5th Quarter co-host and Hall of Famer Walter Jones has recruited Take 5 co-host and KING 5 meteorologist Jordan Steele to play on his team. Other tournament celebrities include Mike McCready of Pearl Jam, Davey Brosowski of Modest Mouse and a few day-of surprise supporters.

The tournament is free to attend and will be full of activities for all ages. In addition to a raffle and silent auction, the family-friendly event will include a free kids’ 40-yard dash on the field and The Fan Zone with music, games, arts & crafts, face painting and selfie station. For a small donation, spectators can take VIP stadium tours and take part in the field goal kick opportunity. Food and drink will be available for purchase and TVs will be playing college football games.



The event is presented by Parametric, and supported by BNSF Railway, MPL Innovations Inc., Pearl Jam, UW Medicine, Washington Gastroenterology, Proliance Surgeons, Mortenson Construction, Generation Jets, SweatNET, KING 5, 710 ESPN Seattle, Heritage Distilling Co., Radiator Whiskey, Two Beers Brewing Co., and White Swan Public House.



Connect with the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation's Northwest Chapter on Facebook and Twitter.