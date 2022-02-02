Couple doesn't return home after going target shooting near Greenwater

Jaydn Noakes and Garian Reynolds didn't return home after going shooting on FS 70 Road.

GREENWATER, Wash. — A couple didn't return home Tuesday after they said they were going target shooting near Greenwater.

Jaydn Noakes and Garian Reynolds said they were going shooting on FS 70 Road near the small town west of Crystal Mountain, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

A search and rescue team was in the area Wednesday looking for the couple, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies believe the two may be lost, or their truck is stuck in snow or went off the road. It is unknown if they have proper clothing and supplies for cold weather.

