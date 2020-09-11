Arlington community celebrates 98-year-old veteran's birthday

Unruh enlisted in the Air Force at age 20 and by 21, he flew 50 combat missions in World War II as a tail gunner.

ARLINGTON, Wash. — Over Arlington Municipal Airport on Sunday, the familiar roar of a P51 Mustang could be heard overhead. The plane is familiar to soon to be 98-year-old Art Unruh.

“I’ve been coming here since 1958,” Unruh said.

In a time of social distancing, mask-wearing and indefinite closures, the Arlington community made it a point to celebrate Unruh's birthday.

Unruh, originally from Kansas, enlisted in the Air Force at age 20. By 21, he flew 50 combat missions in World War II as a tail gunner.

His final mission nearly took his life.

The B-17 he was flying in took enemy fire. Unruh was hit with shrapnel.

The crew of 10 landed safely in Italy, but just barely. Unruh was awarded the Silver Star, and would then leave the Air Force and move to Washington state where he became a lifelong private pilot.

“I got my pilot’s license in 1947. Love to fly,” Unruh said.

Though his heart has always been in aviation, some of his best work has been done on the ground. Volunteering to teach students about WWII by telling his story and sharing his lessons.

“For 20 years I’ve gone in. I’ve talked to thousands and thousands of kids… life has just been fabulous,” he explained. “Once you start forgetting stuff like that, you’re in trouble … you got to remember the past,” Unruh said.

Remembering the past while enjoying the present: a delicate balance he preaches and one he continues to live.