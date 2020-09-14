Cliff Avril Family Foundation’s Dining to Make a Difference goes virtual

Tickets are on sale now for the seventh annual fundraiser slated for Monday, September 28, benefiting the foundation and JDRF. Guests will still get the interaction they love with current and former Seahawks players, who will personally deliver meals to VIP ticketholders. VIP guests will also have the chance to participate in a Q&A mix-and-mingle with Cliff and other Seahawks players before the event programming and auction begins – Michael Bennett, Doug Baldwin and Bruce Irvin are just a few of the names that are expected to hop into the chat. General admission tickets (including dinner) and event-only tickets (without dinner) are also available for purchase. Restaurant partners include Ascend and The Capital Grille.