Cliff Avril Family Foundation’s Dining to Make a Difference goes virtual

Cliff Avril Family Foundation’s annual Dining to Make a Difference event has gone virtual for 2020, finding a way to include some of eventgoers’ favorite parts while maintaining social distancing measures.
Tickets are on sale now for the seventh annual fundraiser slated for Monday, September 28, benefiting the foundation and JDRF. Guests will still get the interaction they love with current and former Seahawks players, who will personally deliver meals to VIP ticketholders. VIP guests will also have the chance to participate in a Q&A mix-and-mingle with Cliff and other Seahawks players before the event programming and auction begins – Michael Bennett, Doug Baldwin and Bruce Irvin are just a few of the names that are expected to hop into the chat. General admission tickets (including dinner) and event-only tickets (without dinner) are also available for purchase. Restaurant partners include Ascend and The Capital Grille.
Programming includes a live band performance before the event starts, along with a silent and live auction. Proceeds from the fund-a-need portion of the evening will benefit JDRF Greater Northwest – Avril is a strong supporter of their Beat the Bridge campaign. The event will also recognize Safeway and Dr. Angela Chien for their work in the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
KING 5’s Tony Black will emcee the evening; KING 5 is a proud sponsor of Dining to Make a Difference. Visit their website to reserve your tickets and learn more about how you can support the Cliff Avril Family Foundation.