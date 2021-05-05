City of Edmonds Art Walk event expands to month-long affair

Participating businesses are opening their doors to a featured artist as a way to help them showcase and sell their art. #k5evening

EDMONDS, Wash. — For 19 years, the City of Edmonds has celebrated Art Walk. It's a year-round event that typically involves a celebration of art and community every third Thursday of the month.

Due to the pandemic and safety concerns, organizers have found a way to still make the art walk happen safely.

Instead of just the one-night event to see the art, Edmonds businesses are opening up their doors throughout the month of May this year. From real estate offices like Windermere to the Edmonds book shop, all are playing a role in showcasing local artists.

There are also numerous art galleries participating as well.

Each month, the featured artist changes and Art Walk produces a map to show visitors where to go to see art and who is featured.

The event is slightly different than before the pandemic, but still worth checking out.

"It brings in people not just from our community to celebrate the arts, but from as far as Mt. Vernon, Bellingham, Bellevue. It's a fun celebration, even without the wine, treats, and goodness," shared Denise Cole, who is one of the co-founders of art walk and the owner of the Cole Gallery in Edmonds.