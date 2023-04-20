Celebrating Ramadan with the Muslim Association of Puget Sound

MAPS in Redmond is a home for people all over the world to celebrate Ramadan as a family. #k5evening

REDMOND, Wash. — Ramadan is the holiest month for Muslims when they are fasting from dawn to sunset. It's also a special month for the community to celebrate it as a family.

The Muslim Association of Puget Sound (MAPS) in Redmond has become a home for everyone to celebrate Ramadan together including those who don't have immediate family.

The organization has people coming from 40 different countries celebrating the holy month together.

"They all came together. (This) is where you feel like the spirit of Ramadan at its best, right?" explained Mohammad Vakil, MAPS' President of the Board of Directors. "That actually creates a tool for bonding for all of us."