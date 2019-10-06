KING 5 will share stories and honor Lori Matsukawa’s accomplishments this week. Tune in to an hour-long farewell special on her final day on the air Friday, June 14 from 7-8 p.m.

Longtime KING 5 anchor Lori Matsukawa will retire this week after 36 years at the station.

A native of Hawaii, Matsukawa got her start as an intern at KPIX in San Francisco while attending Stanford University. After graduating Matsukawa worked at stations in Redding, Calif. and Portland, Ore. before moving up to Seattle to work at KOMO. One of her first assignments was covering the 1980 eruption of Mount St. Helen’s. Three years later she made the switch to KING 5.

In her 36 years at KING, Matsukawa covered the 50th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack, the 2002 and 2010 Olympics, presidential politics in Iowa, KING 5's 70th anniversary, and Japanese-Americans’ fight for redress after incarceration during World War II.

Over her career Matsukawa has been honored with a “Lifetime Achievement Award” from the Asian American Journalists Association (2005), induction to the University of Washington Communication Department’s “Alumni Hall of Fame” (2012), the NATAS Northwest “Silver Circle Award” for lifetime achievement (2014) and a regional Emmy Award in 2018 for her series “Prisoners in Their Own Land” about Japanese American wartime incarceration.