SEATTLE — Carry The Load, a national nonprofit that provides active ways for Americans to honor and remember the sacrifices made by our nation’s heroes, is kicking off its ninth Annual Memorial May campaign – West Coast Relay in Seattle on April 23, ending in Dallas on Memorial Day weekend. Participants and supporters can tune in to the Seattle Facebook premier on April 23 at 3 p.m. for the kick-off, which includes a special tribute to the Hero of the Day, Major Megan McClung from Coupeville, killed in action on January 6, 2006.

This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Carry The Load will offer meaningful ways for participants to form virtual teams, build community and fundraise. Participants can register at carrytheload.org/register and join in daily activities starting April 23 through Memorial Day.

Carry The Load

“In this time of uncertainty, our mission and our purpose has not changed,” says Stephen Holley, president and CEO of Carry The Load and veteran U.S. Navy SEAL. “Since 2011, Carry The Load has provided an outlet for financial and emotional support to our nation’s heroes. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the entire world has become painfully aware of the courage and sacrifice of those on the front lines. Join us and donate at carrytheload.org.”

Carry The Load

Since 2001, Carry The Load has raised $25.2 million, with over 93% of funds benefiting their Continuum of Care program, a collaboration with corporate and nonprofit partners to raise much needed awareness and funds to assist military, veterans, first responders and their families. The program supports essential recovery services for front line heroes, such as counseling, adaptive training, suicide prevention, job placements, home improvements, educational scholarships for children of the fallen, and many other healing services.

KING 5 has been a proud supporter of Carry The Load since its West Coast debut in 2016.