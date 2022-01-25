Burlington woman seeking owner of bracelet from the 1960s

Lorri Garske is on a mission to reunite the bracelet to its rightful owner.

BURLINGTON, Wash. — A Burlington woman is asking for help to find the owner of a bracelet that might mean the world to the family missing it.

"I see a journey that someone took and I'd just like to return it to that person," Lorri Garske said.

Garske is now going on her own journey to reunite this bracelet to its rightful owner.

"Each one you look at is a moment they spent and cherished and then put it around their wrist," Garske said.

Garske said she bought the bracelet at the Goodwill in Mount Vernon over the summer. She was initially planning on reselling it, but after looking at it more closely, she realized there were several sentimental charms on it dating back to the 1960s.

"The money isn't really important to me. It's finding the owner,” Garske said. “I've had jewelry stolen in 2008, so I know that feeling."

She said one charm has the Ballard High School insignia on it with the year 1964 inscribed on it. Another charm has a wedding date, July 8, 1966, with the initials "SS" and "NH" on it.

Garske promises the bracelet is in good hands while she searches for its owner.

"Hopefully somebody recognizes it from the family, or a relative or friend from the Ballard area so we can get it back to the rightful owners," Garske said.

But hopes the bracelet will be back with its owners soon.