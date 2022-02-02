Bothell nonprofit dedicated to youth kayak, canoe programs faces significant rent hike

The Cascade Canoe and Kayak Race Team may need to find a new home as rent prices in the area rise.

BOTHELL, Wash. — A Bothell nonprofit dedicated to providing kayak and canoe programs for children may close after their landlord told them the rent on their space may increase by 50%.

For the past five years, the Blue Heron Landing Marina has been the home of the Cascade Canoe and Kayak Race Team.

But leaders of the nonprofit are worried they could be priced out.

Dan Henderson founded the nonprofit that provides more than 250 youth a year with canoe and kayak training and racing opportunities.

“I really like working with the kids and seeing them grow up and develop. I get to work with them for many years,” Henderson said.

Henderson received an unexpected call from his landlord on Monday, telling him that he would send the nonprofit a notice by the end of the week that could inform them of a 30-day eviction notice or a significant hike in their rent.

“An increase of 50% in rent each month,” Henderson said. “So, going to be about $836 to $1,250 a month.”

Increases in rent and property taxes have been on the rise in Bothell and throughout western Washington the past couple years. According to Seattle-based real estate brokerage Redfin, rent in the area increased nearly 21% in 2021.

That is concerning for Henderson, considering he said his nonprofit could be looking at a 50% increase.

“That’s going to be really tough for us. We’ll need to figure out some fundraising or to find another place,” he said. “We’re working on both of those.”

Despite the potential for what could come, Henderson said they’ll do everything they can to stay afloat.

"We’re not going to call it quits, we’ll figure it out. We have a really solid board, and we’ll get it figured out,” Henderson said.