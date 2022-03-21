Black woman-owned candle bar opens in Seattle's Belltown, features other business owners of color

About 40% of women surveyed by the National Association of Women Business Owners say they started their business as a direct result of the pandemic.

SEATTLE — It all started as a hobby and a way to relax during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Colina Bruce, owner and founder of Noir Lux Candle Bar in Seattle, said she made candles to create comforting scents for herself, her family and her friends.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 5.4 million new business applications were filed in 2021, surpassing the record set in 2020 of 4.4 million.

About 40% of women surveyed by the National Association of Women Business Owners say they started their business as a direct result of the pandemic.

Bruce's business surged out of the pandemic since her candles were in demand.

She started selling them online and at pop-up settings inside other local Black-owned businesses.

“I started Noir Lux Candle about a year and a half ago," Bruce said. "So, I just started making candles in my kitchen and selling online.”

Running a business is in Bruce's blood.

Her mom, Patti Barlow, owned the salon Sophisticuts in Seattle's Central District. Bruce said her mom could not afford to stay open due to gentrification.

“I don't take it for granted even being in this space in Belltown on the same street as Climate Pledge Arena," Bruce said. "It’s huge. I’m a Black woman. So, I don't take it lightly.”

The entrepreneurial spirit does not stop with Bruce. Her 12-year-old daughter Aleah makes her own keychains and coasters and sells them inside Noir Lux Candle Bar.

"I can see that something is rubbing off on her," Bruce said. "So, that's a great feeling.”

Aleah's products are alongside other items sold by other local business owners of color. It's a part of the store Bruce said was a must. She said some of those same businesses helped her get started.

After working in the nonprofit sector for more than a decade, Bruce said she wanted her business to also give back to the community.

Candles for a Cause is featured in her business model. Once a charity is selected - a candle will be created with a unique label and 10 percent of online sales will be donated to that organization.

Bruce said the candle bar not only allows her to sell her products but allows people to come in with family, friends or on a date and experience guided candle-making together. She said many people have booked retreats, birthdays, celebrations and other gatherings at the candle bar.

In addition to hosting private events, people are welcome to attend other events at the business such as an upcoming brunch. For ticket information, see the tweet by Noir Lux Candle Bar below.