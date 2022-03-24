Benefit concert on April 4 to raise funds for Ukrainian refugees

“Mayors’ Concert for Ukraine and Refugees Worldwide” will feature the Seattle Symphony and Ukrainian performers

SEATTLE — Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, King County Executive Dow Constantine and 36 mayors from across King County will host the “Mayors’ Concert for Ukraine and Refugees Worldwide” to raise money to help Ukrainian refugees in Europe as well as Ukrainian and other refugees in King County.

The concert has reached ticket capacity but will be broadcast live at 7:30 p.m. on KONG and livestreamed on king5.com and on the KING 5 app and YouTube channel.

The benefit concert will feature the Seattle Symphony conducted by Ludovic Morlot and regional Ukrainian performers. KING 5’s Joyce Taylor will serve as emcee.

“Joining together as One Seattle, we are honoring the Ukrainian people during this extraordinarily difficult time and taking action to help,” said Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell when the concert was announced. “In addition to our previously announced Executive Order, Seattle will continue to stand alongside our Ukrainian neighbors, immigrant community, and the people of Ukraine. Further, we also stand with all refugees who are in need of relief and a path to a better life – supporting them will continue to be a priority.”

Funds raised by the concert will benefit the Seattle Refugee Fund, hosted by the Seattle Foundation. Participating musicians are volunteering their time. After administrative and out-of-pocket expenses, all donations to the Seattle Refugee Fund will be distributed as follows: 70% will help Ukrainians in Europe and Seattle-King County through the International Rescue Committee and the Ukrainian Community Center of Washington; 30% will provide services to other refugees in Seattle-King County.

Donations can be made at seattlesymphony.org/ukraine.

"The Seattle Symphony stands with the brave people of Ukraine in their fight for self-determination, and it is an honor to host this concert at Benaroya Hall with the region's mayors, alongside our wonderful musicians who have volunteered their time," said Seattle Symphony President and CEO Krishna Thiagarajan. "We are dedicated to sharing music in the hopes that the donations will support Ukrainian families suffering from the horrible effects of this war and their displacement. Thank you to all of the generous partners and organizations who are helping to make this concert successful. We are proud to be part of our community's strong support for the Ukrainian people and refugees worldwide."

"We are very grateful for the strong support the people of Seattle and beyond have shown us,” said Valeriy Goloborodko, Honorary Consul General of Ukraine in Seattle. “The Symphony's musicians volunteering for this concert is yet another example of how people are contributing so much to help the people of Ukraine.”

In addition to Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and King County Executive Dow Constantine, area mayors co-hosting the event include:

Mayor Sofia Aragon, Burien

Mayor Nancy Backus, Auburn

Mayor Carol Benson, Black Diamond

Mayor Angela Birney, Redmond

Mayor Allan Ekberg, Tukwila

Mayor Jim Farrell, Federal Way

Mayor Leanne Guier, Pacific

Mayor Nigel Herbig, Kenmore

Mayor Dave Hill, Algona

Mayor Sue-Ann Hohimer, Normandy Park

Mayor Jeff Johnson, Lake Forest Park

Mayor Sean Kelly, Maple Valley

Mayor Katy Kinney Harris, Yarrow Point

Mayor Marianne Klass, Clyde Hill

Mayor Kim Lisk, Carnation

Mayor Matt Mahoney, Des Moines

Mayor Christie Malchow, Sammamish

Mayor Rob McFarland, North Bend

Mayor Mike Millman, Woodinville

Mayor Linda Newing, Newcastle

Mayor Salim Nice, Mercer Island

Mayor Jan Molinaro, Enumclaw

Mayor Amy Ockerlander, Duvall

Mayor Mary Lou Pauly, Issaquah

Mayor Armondo Pavone, Renton

Mayor Dana Ralph, Kent

Mayor Lynne Robinson, Bellevue

Mayor Katherine Ross, Snoqualmie

Mayor Jessica Rossman, Medina

Mayor Keith Scully, Shoreline

Mayor Shanna Styron Sherrell, Milton

Mayor Jake Simpson, SeaTac

Mayor Henry Sladek, Skykomish

Mayor Penny Sweet, Kirkland

Mayor Mason Thompson, Bothell

Mayor Jeff Wagner, Covington