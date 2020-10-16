KING 5 mourns loss of longtime lighting designer Tim Morris

Tim Morris started at KING 5 in 1983. His talents and friendship have the entire KING 5 family mourning his loss.

SEATTLE — The entire KING 5 team is mourning the loss of one of our own.

Tim Morris, lighting designer and technical guru at KING 5 for the past 37 years, has died of cancer. He was 63 years old.

Anyone that knew Morris was touched by his quiet generosity, hard work, his relentless pursuit of the perfect lighting scheme and his selfless ability to put everyone around him into the spotlight.

"He was like a brother to all of us," said Emily Wen, who has been a technical director at KING 5 for 17 years. "He was an artist, but he was also a perfectionist."

When New Day Northwest launched in 2010, Morris was a big part of the show's success. And behind the scenes, he was a big part of the KING family.

"He wanted everyone to see the studio in the best light," said Suzie Wiley, New Day Northwest producer. "I think that if there is anything legacy wise he's left, it's that we can help light up the spaces for other people, that are a little bit dark. Because Tim did not like the darkness."