Auburn Avenue Theater building closure forcing changes to 2022 season

Since December 23, 2021, the building in downtown Auburn has been closed due to damage tied to a fire that happened in July at an apartment complex next door.

AUBURN, Wash. — After shutting down and navigating the pandemic, the Auburn Avenue Theater was looking forward to a big comeback in 2022.

But on Tuesday, the theater announced its building would be closed indefinitely after structural problems were found.

"Now we're in the process of canceling shows we need to cancel, refunding tickets, which is never fun," said theater Operations Coordinator Jim Kleinbeck.

The theater had a successful ended to 2021. Kleinbeck said the winter showing of "Elf" had 10 sold out performances.

However, since Dec. 23, the building in downtown Auburn has been closed.

The structural problems stem from damage that may be linked to a fire that happened in July at an apartment complex next door. The fire was at the Max House Apartments, which sits adjacent to the Auburn Avenue Theater. When the apartment complex was demolished in December, engineers raised concerns about the theater and an assessment found "potentially unsafe conditions," according to the city.

It's unclear if the fire was the cause of the damage.

"Here comes 2022, we're going to have a great year, and then this happens," Kleinbeck said. "But, you know, you've got to get creative. So, we've been creative."

Kleinbeck and his team have been working to move shows to community centers and the nearby Green River College. Some shows, including the play "Mathilda," had already experienced schedule changes because of the pandemic.

"Scheduled four different times. Canceled four different times," Kleinbeck said. "So 'Matilda,' I don't know if 'Matilda' will every happen, unfortunately."

The city expects the closure to impact the entire 2022 season. The theater is working to make the most of the challenge ahead.